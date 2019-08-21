Abubakar Malami, SAN: The AGF & Minister of Justice

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, was born on April 17, 1967, in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

He commenced his formal education at Nassarawa Primary School, Birnin Kebbi before he proceeded to College of Arts and Arabic Studies to complete his secondary school education.

Malami graduated from Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1991, where he studied Law and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992.

He is an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri where he obtained his master’s degree in Public Administration in 1994.

As a legal practitioner, Malami served in various capacities, including being a counsel and magistrate in Kebbi State and as National Legal Adviser of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC.

He was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2008.

Malami, SAN, was actively involved in the formation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2013 as the resource person to the Manifesto Drafting Sub-Committee of Inter Joint Party Merger Committees between the CPC, the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP.

In 2014, Malami vied for the governorship ticket of the APC in Kebbi State but lost the primaries to Alhaji Atiku Bugudu.

However, after President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 presidential election, he appointed Malami as his Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Malami’s appointment on November 11, 2015, made him the youngest Minister in President Buhari’s first-term cabinet.

Meantime, shortly after he was inaugurated and re-appointed to serve as the AGF in President Buhari’s 2nd term, Malami, resumed his duties at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

He arrived his office around 2.40pm on Wednesday amid cheers from staff and Directors of the Justice Ministry who were on ground to receive him.

