Abia Speaker preaches peace, brotherliness at Eid-El-Kabir

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, MNSE, has urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony with one another and imbibe the spirit of brotherliness as the nation keeps seeking for solutions to her many challenges.

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji

He said this in his Eid-El-Kabir message while felicitating with the Muslim faithful on Monday.

He also urged them to keep praying for Nigeria especially as it concerns her current security challenges.

In the message made available to the media by his Chief Press Secretary, Jude Ndukwe, the Speaker further urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the festival to reconcile with God and seek to be better citizens.

