Abia community sends SOS to govt over herdsmen crisis

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Akwete community in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State has called on the government to check the activities of herdsmen in their area to avert crisis.

Briefing the media, the Akwete Council of Chiefs lamented that herdsmen have made life difficult for farmers in the community.

Chief Chinonyerem Kamalu, who spoke for the Council, said their farms have been ravaged by the herdsmen and their cattle, leading to huge losses.

In his words, “in Ukwa East and in Akwete in particular, we have problems with herdsmen. Our people’s major occupation is farming outside the weaving done by women. But today, we no longer have any farm free from the menace of herdsmen.

Vanguard