AAC expels Nzenwa from party

By Chris Onuoha

The African Action Congress, AAC, has expelled one of its members, Leonard Nzenwa, Vanguard reports.

His expulsion was triggered by his anti-party activities and what the party described as ‘undermining the Party’s integrity’.

Disclosing this in a statement the Deputy National Secretary, Dr. Joshua Adeoye on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the AAC, alleged that having taken into consideration, series of complaints against Nzenwa including anti party activities which is against the Party’s constitution, the Party has resolved and deem it necessary to expel him.

He also noted that Nzenwa refused to honour an invitation by the National Executive Committee Meeting held on Saturday July 27, scheduled to know if the party can amicably resolve the problem.

According to Adeoye, “Such act of insubordination is very inimical to the undermining the Party’s integrity and falls short of Article 80 and 81 of the AAC constitution,” says Adeoye.

Vanguard