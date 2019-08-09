Breaking News
AAC alerts INEC, others on planned convention by factional group

Abuja – The African Action Congress (AAC) has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party faithful, media and others against the planned convention by a faction of the party, scheduled for Friday.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Dr Joshua Adeoye, the Deputy National Secretary of the party raised the alarm in a statement issued on behalf of its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja.

He said “criminal actors have concluded plans to stage a “convention” in the name of the party today, August 9.

“By this, a formal notice has been issued to INEC, party faithful, media houses and the general public that no such gathering had been planned or sanctioned by AAC.”

He described any of such gatherings in the name of the party as “baseless, criminal and motivated by mischief.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party has been embroiled in crisis since July 27, after Mr Leonard Nzenwa, the former Nation Secretary of the party was expelled by its NEC.
