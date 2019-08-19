A threat to life: man petitions IGP

By Chris Onuoha

One Mr. Idowu Elumogo, a car dealer and resident of Festac Town, has petition the Inspector General of Police, notifying a threat to his life by one Pius Ogbuehi.

Elumogo lamented that his life is in danger following an allegation that one Chief Pius Ogbuehi who supposedly shares a business premises with him is after his life.

According to Elumogo, he complained that Pius Ogbuehi is using the Police operatives and other means to harass and intimidate him contrary to an agreement he had with him to vacate the premises, after it became clear to him that Ogbuehi wants to chase him, Elumogo, out of his own land space. He stated that his action is a breach of business agreement which has allegedly resulted to threat to life and property.

Mr. Elumogo in his report stated; “I gave Pius Ogbuehi a portion of my business space, opposite 3rd Avenue junction, along 2nd Avenue, Festac Town under friendship understanding to display his cars for sale and manage until he secures a permanent place for himself. The said land was acquired from a woman who obtained the space through Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in Festac Town and I pay rents to her.

After some time, Chief Ogbuehi in an unusual manner, turned around to usurp and lay claim to the space, saying that he jointly owns it with me and that I have no right to vacate him. This came about when I observed that his actions were contrary to a business understanding I had with him which are; refusal to pay the rent as agreed, claiming that the space belongs to him, disagreements over customer relationships and eventually using the police to arrest and intimidate me which I found very dangerous to wellbeing.”

Mr. Elumogo further stated, “Now, to my utmost surprise, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Festac Police Station at 2nd Avenue, CSP Obong Bassey Okon whom I believe supposed to be an umpire of human right came with him to threaten me on the said space. This case started since 2017 when I was detained at the same station under false allegation by Chief Pius Ogbuehi that I also threatened his life by reporting his name to kidnappers which was very untrue. What I did in the heat of the tension was to complain to my Pastor, Rev Father Ogbonna of Lumen Christi Ministry in Satellite Town about the matter.

When the Clergyman called him to inquire and mediate on the case, he later claimed and told the police that it was a kidnapper that called him. Rev Ogbonna was also summoned to the police station where he made useful statements to that effect.

“When the Police team decided to visit the owner of the land, she confirmed to them that she allotted the space to me alone and do not know any other person. She also confirmed she only collects the rental money from me and had no intention to divide the space. She however, told the visitors to go and settle with me on any matter concerning the space.

However, undone with his intention, Chief Ogbuehi continued to drag my name to the Police stations. On February 28, 2019, he went back to the same Festac police station to lodge a complaint that I am owing him the sum of N100,000, saying that it is an unpaid commission due for him from a sale of my car. He eventually claimed that they buyer is his customer and he deserves the commission just for seeing him in my shop. The buyer is apparently someone I know for over 25 years before Chief Oghuehi came to join me at my shop,” Elumogo added.

Mr. Elumogo also said that having suffered incessant intimidation and threat to his civil right from Chief Ogbuehi alongside with the security personnel he boasted he knows, he decides to lodge a formal complaint with the Police Zone 2 headquarters, Lagos to look into the matter.

However, when Vanguard contacted Chief Pius Ogbuehi on phone, he said he knows Idowu Elumogo very well but refutes all allegations against him. “Idowu Elumogo is someone I know as a friend beyond business for a long time. Everything he said about me were all lies because he is a serial liar. The land in question is owned by nobody including the woman he mentioned that gave him the space. That portion alongside 2nd Avenue, Festac Town is a fallow space for drainage which auto-mechanics started using illegitimately. For him and the woman to claim ownership is wrong because it belongs to FHA as fallow space,” Ogbuehi said.

Ogbuehi also mentioned that he has tried to resolve the matter amicably through the police in Festac but Elumogo insist in claiming the space as his own. He added that since the matter is with the Police Zone 2 command, Onikan, Lagos for now, he will not comment further, till the outcome of the police investigations. Also the police IPO handling the matter at Festac Police station from inception declined to comment when contacted stating that since the matter is with Zone 2 command, that he is not in the proper position to comment.

