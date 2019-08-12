association

The University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has inaugurated her newly elected Executives. The event which took place on Friday, 9th August, 2019 at the Nigerian Union of Teacher’s (NUT) Auditorium, Uyo played host to who is who in the Alumni Association and the State.

Declaring the event open, the Chairman of the occasion and a Unique Alumnus of Uniport – Rt. Hon. Dr Emaeyak Ukpong expressed delight on the smooth transition of power from one administration to the other. He charged the new Executives to consolidate on the effort of the past administration to take the Association to the next level. He promised his unflinching supports to the new Executive in the development of the Association in the State.

The National President of the Association – High Chief (Barr) Chris Adokeme, who was represented by the First National Vice President, Citizen Uduak Ewitat, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the Association since its inception. He acknowledged the capacity and commitment of the new Executives to take the Association to greater height in the State.

In his inaugural address, the State President, Comrade Chris Udi expressed gratitude to God for his success at the poll and thanked all his supporters for the confidence reposed in him. He disclosed that he would run an all-inclusive government and extend his hand of sportsmanship to his opponents and his supporters.

He appreciated the past executive led by Engr Offiong Bassey (MNSE) for keeping the hopes and aspirations of the Association up to the day of the hand over. He thanked the Electoral Committee for conducting a free and fair election.

He specially thanked the elders of the association for their wisdom and decision to transit power to the younger generation and assured that he would consolidate on the trusts and gains of such trust to transform the association in the State.

Comrade Udi who christened the new administration as the era of the “Unique Spirit,” promised to look inwards to identify and explore potentials of members at home and in the Diaspora to address the challenges of unemployment and empowerment in the Association.

He assured all members that the 5-Point Agenda and other election campaign promises would be implemented in shortest possible time. He called for supports and cooperation from member to make this dream to come to pass.

Other inaugurated members of the Executives included:

– Dr Mrs Etieno Isong-Asuquo – Vice President

– Dr David Udo – Secretary

– Engr Idara Inyang – Asst. Secretary

– Engr Unwana Udoma – Treasurer

– Miss Emem Enang – Financial Secretary

– Pastor Nsikak Henshaw – Organizing Secretary.

– Barr Bassey Ibok – Legal Adviser.

– Mr Usen Umoh – PRO

– Engr Charles Udom – Auditor.

– Mr Akanimo Inim – Provost.

Highlights of the event included

* Goodwill messages from members of the High table and Presidents of other University Alumni Association in the State.

* Cutting of the Anniversary Cake.

* Motivational talks

*Prayers for the Association.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard