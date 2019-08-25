It’s a publicity stunt-Afenifere

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Controversy has continued to trail the purported election of Prof. Banji Akintoye as the new leader of the Yoruba race.

While the Yoruba Council Elders, said any Nigeria can gather anywhere and make any pronouncement as they deem fit, in as much as such does not violate the constitution, the Pan Yoruba Organisation, Afenifere, dismissed the election with a wave of the hand.

According to the General Secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide,

“We are in a Democratic country and we must not lose sight of the fact that freedom, of associations, freedom Of choice are sacrosanct in our constitution, Nigerians can gather and make pronouncements as they deem appropriate as long as the law of the land is not violated.

“Prof Akitoye is a foremost Yoruba leader well respected and quite capable of being given due recognition.

“Firstly are you talking about political academic traditional or cultural leadership? or professional leadership

“Secondly who are the delegates at the meeting? Which organisations were invited to the so-called Conference?

“Yoruba Nation is the largest ethnic Nation in Nigeria and in Africa Yorubas are in prime positions in the professions academia and business.

“A group of people cannot arrogate to themselves the right to gather in a hotel to choose a leader for such sophisticated people. That exercise trivialises the essence of our being. Certainly, Prof Akitoye that I know very well and respect must have been embarrassed. He could not have been part of the charade.

“For such an Important business, our foremost traditional rulers, our Business barons our academia, labour leaders, Student organisations and women bodies etc must be seated

“The agenda for such an exercise would have been known by the delegates Those at the meeting have rightfully exercised their constitutional freedom of association and choice They cannot be crucified for that”, Olajide said.

On his own, Chairman of the Pan Yoruba Organisation, Afenifere in Ekiti State, Chief Akin Fasae said, “We feel the action amounts to nothing because the organization isn’t representative of the Yoruba nation.

“Members are not known anywhere. It is like an unregistered NGO in search of undeserved public attention.

“In fact, it is a publicity stunt. We are sure the erudite professor wasn’t even in the picture. Or else why was he absent. In the words of MKO Abiola, it’s like shaving a man’s head in his absence. Afenifere Ilosiwaju Yoruba has nothing to do with the so-called choice”, Fasae said.

