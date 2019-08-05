One of the fastest-growing crimes of the 21st Century is identity theft. The statistics are such that almost everyone has either had an experience or knows someone who has fallen victim. It is, therefore, necessary to protect oneself from this menace. Here are tips that you will find helpful.

Use Strong Passwords: According to Centrify, hacked passwords cause 81% of data breaches. When setting up your passwords for platforms that contain sensitive information like your email or your mobile banking app, it is important that you use strong passwords. A password with over 8 characters, inclusive of lower and upper case letters, a number and a symbol is highly recommended.

Do Not Share Your PIN or Passwords: Regardless of how rampant identity theft is, research by TechJury showed that 33% of adults admit to sharing their login credentials with other people. It is important that you refrain from sharing your PIN or Passwords with anyone as doing this increases the chances of being a victim of fraud.

Be Careful About Using Unsecured WiFi: Free WiFi connection in public spaces is fast becoming the norm. However, connecting to a free, unsecured WiFi network can be a huge security risk. Hackers can eavesdrop on your connection to find and gather all kinds of information including your passwords and PINs.

Only Use Reputable Websites When Making Purchases: There is a high level of ease with online financial transactions but that ease is also accompanied by a high level of risk. Carry out online transactions only on reputable websites. Research the website, check reviews and be sure it is not a front for identity theft.

Check Your Account Balance and Statement Regularly: It takes most people about 3 months to figure out that they are victims of identity theft. Constantly monitor your account, using your balance and statement to notice any irregularities which you can report to your bank.

VANGUARD