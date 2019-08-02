2Baba hits global stage with ‘Power of 1’

by Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

Recently, Nollywood movies have displayed quality in areas of storytelling, visual interpretation and sound quality. One of such movies changing the perception of Nollywood movies globally is the 2Baba Foundation supported the movie, ‘Power of 1’ which made its cinema debut in Nigeria, in December 2018.

Following a successful cinema run in the country, the Izu Chukwu directed movie made its international debut in the USA on July 6, 2019, with a premiere event and screening at the AMC Cinemas- Sugarloaf Atlanta, closely followed by another premiere in Indiana days later.

According to 2Baba’s manager, Efe Omorogbe, who is also the Executive Producer of the movie, the international crossover continues with a London premiere tomorrow, August 23, 2019, Malta premiere; August 28, Nollywood Travel Film Festival in Berlin; August 29 and other dates to be announced soon.

‘Power of 1’ is an intriguing movie inspired by true-life events, starring top Nollywood superstars Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Alexx Ekubo, Jibola Dabo, Michelle Dede, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Lucy Ameh, and many more. Real-Time Film Festival selected the movie to be screened at the internationally recognized film festival in June 2019 and also awarded Annie Idibia and Ramsey Nouah awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor Female’ and ‘Best Lead Actor Male’ respectively.

Power of 1 also doubles as a social re-engineering campaign to spark up and sustain vital person-to-performance engagement that delivers tangible reasons to belief and affirmative action. Other vehicles for driving the ‘Power of 1’ movement include workshops, roadshows, spoken word poetry, community development challenges, among other activities, with support from The 2Baba Foundation, Enough is Enough, Vote Not to Fight and One Voice Nigeria.

