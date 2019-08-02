Breaking News
2023 FIFA WWC: South Africa, Korea, Brazil, others scramble for hosting right

South Africa, South Korea and Brazil are among other nine national associations that have expressed interest in hosting the 24-team FIFA World Cup in 2023, and are due to submit their formal bids by October 4.

Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, are the other countries. Under the new timetable, any national association now has until December to enter the bidding for the tournament which will comprise eight groups of four.

FIFA has updated its hosting requirements and the new timetable will provisionally see the Bid Evaluation Report published in April 2020 with the final decision on hosting nation(s) taken in May 2020.

FIFA’s announcement made no mention of prize money, an issue that has caused consternation verging on resentment, especially from world champions USA.

In a statement, FIFA president Gianni infantino said: “This is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women’s football. I am glad to see this proposal – the first of several “ becoming a reality.”

