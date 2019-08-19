2020: Group alleges marginalisation of Edo Central

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—AS permutations and the strategizing ahead of the governorship election in Edo for 2020 begins, a socio-political pressure group; Edo Patriotic Peoples Assembly (EPPA) has called for concession of the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial district as it argued that the zone has not had its fair share of benefitting from the tripod of Edo Central, Edo North and Edo South on which the statue stands.

An open letter to the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, signed by the group’s President, Comrade Raymond Evbuonmwan, the senatorial district was being pushed to its limits and called on political parties that would participate in the2020 governorship election to cede their slots to Edo Central Senatorial District.

Also read:

Part of the letter reads; “As peace and justice pathfinding organisation, we like to state unequivocally that the graveyard silence over the crass exclusion of Esan people in the political sharing formula in Edo State and a clear threat to the realisation of their sons’ and daughters’ gubernatorial aspirations could spell despicable doom. As a formidable stakeholder in the peace and conflict resolution measures for Edo State, we like to raise the alarm that before issues like the graveyard silence of Edo Central people and others who empathise with this notorious fact degenerate into unpalatable consequences including a resort to secessionist agitation, it is well within our good wishes for Edo progress to call for a quick resolution by assuring Esans that they are a formidable part of Edo State in investment and political governance sharing formula”

Vanguard