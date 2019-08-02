2 students feared dead, many missing as ATBU bridge collapses in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – At least 2 students have been reported dead with many missing after an access bridge collapsed during a rainstorm at the Gubi campus of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa university, Bauchi.

Vanguard reports that students came out in their numbers to protest the death of their fellow students who died as a result of the collapsed bridge.

As at the time of filing this report, students who have turned themselves to make shift rescue team due to the circumstances were seen searching the torrential water looking for possible dead bodies.

