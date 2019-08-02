2 brothers docked over forgery, N1.3m theft

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Two brothers, Olanrewaju Afuwape and Kolawole Afuwape, have been charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, over alleged forgery and stealing of N1.3 million realised from house rent.

Olanrewaju, 44, and Kolawole, 35, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and theft. They pleaded not guilty to all three.

Earlier the prosecutor, Sergeant Tope Adegbie, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in 2018 and 2019, at Alimosho area of Lagos.

He said the defendants forged a document dated August 18, 2000 with the intention that it should be acted upon as genuine for the purpose of sharing a property.

Adegbie also said the duo used the forged document to steal N1.3 million realised from the rent of 24 rooms with two shops, belonging to the complainant, Pastor Lawrence Idowu.

According to him, the offences are punishable under Sections 287, 365, 366 and 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate, Mr. Y. O. Aro-Lambo granted the duo N50,000 bail each, with one surety each in like sum.

He said the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government, and adjourned the case till October 17 for mention.

Lagos bizman defrauded

Also, a 35-year-old man, Sunday Ugota, who allegedly obtained N2.7 million from a businessman, in the guise of selling two trailer bodies to him, has been arraigned before an Ajegunle Magistrate’s Court sitting in Apapa, Lagos.

Ugota is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and theft.

The prosecutor Gabriel Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant and others who are still at large, committed the offence on May 3 in Kirikiri Town, Lagos.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate M. K. O. Fadeyi granted him N250,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, and adjourned till September 4 for mention.

