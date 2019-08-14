By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A 14-year-old Senior Secondary School 1 of Kess College, in the Ekredjebor area of Ughelli headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Wednesday, committed suicide over a failed relationship with her boyfriend.

Vanguard reliably gathered that deceased simply identified as Favour, was home alone when she carried out the act and was said to have left a suicide note at the scene of the incident stating reasons for her action.

Her lifeless body was discovered by one of her friends who had visited her to assist her (friend) in making her hair.

Giving details of the incident, a source in the area disclosed that the victim, who is an only child of her parents, had hung herself on a ceiling fan in their residential apartment.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It was one of her friends that raised an alarm when she saw her dangling body hanging on a ceiling fan.

“When people came into the house, they also saw a note she had written stating that she decided to take her life owing to a failed relationship with another male student from the same school she attends.”

Though several efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya was fruitless as at press time, a police source at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station confirmed the incident when contacted.

