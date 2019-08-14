Breaking News
Translate

14-yr-old commit suicide in Ughelli over failed relationship with boyfriend

On 4:59 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guardby

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A 14-year-old Senior Secondary School 1 of Kess College, in the Ekredjebor area of Ughelli headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Wednesday, committed suicide over a failed relationship with her boyfriend.

suicide

 

Vanguard reliably gathered that deceased simply identified as Favour, was home alone when she carried out the act and was said to have left a suicide note at the scene of the incident stating reasons for her action.

Her lifeless body was discovered by one of her friends who had visited her to assist her (friend) in making her hair.

READ ALSO: Flooding: FCTA distributes N150m agro-inputs to Abuja farmers

Giving details of the incident, a source in the area disclosed that the victim, who is an only child of her parents, had hung herself on a ceiling fan in their residential apartment.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “It was one of her friends that raised an alarm when she saw her dangling body hanging on a ceiling fan.

“When people came into the house, they also saw a note she had written stating that she decided to take her life owing to a failed relationship with another male student from the same school she attends.”

Though several efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya was fruitless as at press time, a police source at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station confirmed the incident when contacted.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.