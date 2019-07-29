Youths have not influence voting pattern in Nigeria – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it has started repositioning and repackaging for electoral challenges ahead and that youths have not succeeded in influencing in a significant way the pattern of voting in Nigeria

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said this at a four-day workshop on media monitoring for some INEC publicity officers in Abuja.

Okoye said that the commission was presently harnessing the lessons from the 2019 general election and harvesting positive recommendations aimed at improving subsequent elections.

He assured Nigerians that the commission would continue to improve on its processes and procedures.

Okoye assured the various stakeholders in the electoral process that the Commission would study and analyse all the recommendations made and positively implement them.

Speaking on the workshop, the national commissioner said its aimed at increasing understanding of INEC public officers of new issues, challenges and possibilities in the media.

Okoye added that it was also aimed at how to harness such possibilities and arrest negative perception relating to the work of the commission and build a positive image for INEC.

He said that part of the challenges faced by the commission during the 2019 general elections revolves around information management and strategic communication as well as managing public perception around the processes and procedures of the Commission.

According to him, while the commission had consistently tried its best to provide information to the media it demanded that the spokespersons for the Commission be conversant with the happening in the commission.

The INEC national commissioner, however, commended the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) for the Media Monitoring Center it donated to the commission.

He assured INEC partners that the Commission would make good use of the facilities at the media center to promote and enhance its image.

Okoye said that the training would equip and empower the participants with modern skills of monitoring the activities of the media, to keep the commission abreast of issues as they break or begin to trend especially on the social media.

He said that the establishment of a media monitoring center within the Commission was a step in the right direction.

Okoye urged the participants of the workshop to read widely and keep abreast of happenings in the social media.

“The Commission must study and understand the thinking of young people who constitute over 50 per cent of the registered voting population in Nigeria and what keeps them away from the polling units.

“Young persons are very active on social media and yet have not succeeded in influencing in a significant way the pattern of voting in Nigeria.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that a large proportion of the young people are exceedingly active on the social media and take active part in debates around elections and the electoral process.

“It is our responsibility to understudy and understand the direction and perspectives of young people in relation to the electoral process and why they are very active in the social media and inactive in the voting process,” he said.

On his part, Mr Manji Wilson, Coordination, Advisor/Electoral Administration Expert, ECES, said the media monitoring centre was established for INEC following the recommendations of the European Union Observation Mission to Nigeria, 2015 and 2019.

Wilson said that ECES had procured, delivered and was currently installing hardware and software that would in a few days metamorphose into the National Media Monitoring Centre at the INEC headquarters, Annex.

“The skills and expertise you acquire from this workshop will be crucial to strengthening this center.

“Further support will be considered in due course to expand the scope of ECES interventions to the INEC Media monitoring set-up, beyond Headquarters.

Manji said that ECES was committed to strengthening and deepening the democratic process in Nigeria through the implementation of the EU-SDGN programme– Component 1.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said that the participants were drawn from Abuja and INEC offices in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Osaze-Uzzi said the workshop was relevant even after the 2019 general elections, as the commission was preparing for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

He said that the training would cover both conventional and social media monitoring. (NAN)

Vanguard