The all-star duo of former world number ones Andy Murray and Serena Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Mies, 28, comes fresh from creating a major surprise partnering Kevin Krawietz to win the French Open title beating home hopes Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in straight sets.

American-born Guarachi, who is also 28, has a more modest record though she won the Swiss Open doubles final last year and reached the Istanbul Cup final this season.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, announced he was joining forces with Williams in an all-star partnership on Tuesday.

“It’ll be great,” Murray told STV. “I’m just happy to be fit and healthy again.

“With what’s happened the last year or so, you never know what’s round the corner, so it’s a great opportunity.

“I’ll look forward to it.”

The 32-year-old, who won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, is already entered into the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

