Wike urges traditional rulers to partner Rivers govt to improve security

Port Harcourt—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Traditional Rulers to work with the state and local government councils to improve security across the state in order to fast track the development process.

Wike also said the Rivers State government will formally launch the new security architecture of the state July 26, 2019.

He spoke, yesterday, in Port Harcourt when he declared open the 110 and 111 quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.

He said: ‘I wish to reiterate that our traditional rulers bear enormous moral and legal responsibilities to work with the local and state governments to secure the state and fast-tract development and progress to their communities.

“It bears repeating that you have no moral claim to your traditional titles, authority and reverence if you cannot guide, mentor, persuade and prevail on your youths to shun all forms of criminality and take your communities to an enviable heights of peace and socio-economic transformation under your reign.”

“I wish to again assure you all that Rivers State is in safe hands under our guide and we will continue to do our best to protect its political interests, grow the economy and advance its development and progress more than ever until our very last day in office.

“What we need from you is to mobilise your subjects and communities for development and partner with the state government to enable our youths to realise their full potential and self-actualization as responsible citizens.”

