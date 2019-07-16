By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – Police in Kano have arrested a 35-year woman, Aisha Ali who poured hot water on her husband’s laps and private parts at a village called Fayen-Fayen at Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano state.



The husband, Aliyu Ibrahim, suffered severe burns on the laps, private parts and surroundings as a result and was rushed to Dambatta General Hospital where he is responding to treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna explained that from the first information report, the incident which took place on Thursday, was as a result of her husband’s plans to marry a second wife. She therefore boiled water and poured it on her unsuspecting husband while he was lying in the bedroom.

The accused person fled to Babura, a neighbouring village in Jigawa state, after the incident. The police promptly responded to the report on the incident by the village head and got the woman arrested.

The PPRO said, “at about 1430 hours, an official incident report was received from the Village Head of Fayen-Fayen village, Danbatta LGA that on 11/07/2019 at about 2230 hours, one Aisha Ali, female and 35 years old of same village poured hot water on the Lap and Private Parts of her husband in their home. The husband suffered severe burns on his private part and surroundings. He is presently admitted at Danbatta General Hospital Medical Care and responding to treatment.

“The wife fled the village into neighboring Jigawa State since then. The police responded promptly on receipt of the incident report, raised a team of Operation Puff Adder, tracked down and arrested the suspect from her hideout at Babura LGA in Jigawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that she committed the act because her husband is planning to marry a second wife.”

The police has since transferred the case to the Central Investigation Department, CID, for discreet investigation adding that the suspect will soon be charged to court for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Due to the alarming rates of recurring domestic violence in the state, the police command made an announcement calling on the general public to promptly report such incidences to the nearest police station without any delay for prompt response.

“The command is using this medium to call on the good and law abiding citizens of the State to always promptly report any incident to the nearest police station without delay. This will assist in immediate arrest, investigation and diligent prosecution of the culprit, please” the police spokesman said.

Vanguard