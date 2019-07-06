Why they are fighting me- Obaseki

…Denies rift with Oshiomhole

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has attributed the fight against his government to his decision to stop thuggish elements empowered by political class in the state from collecting revenue and intimidating private business concerns.

Mr. Obaseki made this known in Abuja while addressing journalists at the Annual Convention of Usagbe Club of Nigeria which held at the Jabi District.

The convention which had as its theme, “Guiding the Youths Towards Positive Impact on the Community,” attracted a legion of Edo sons and daughters resident in the nation’s capital.

The governor, however, dismissed insinuations of rifts between him and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, noting that the internal crises rocking the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were being handled in the interest of all parties.

“If you understand what happened in Edo up to 2006, the non-state actors had become empowered by political class. They were collecting revenues, they were an alternative government and they constituted themselves into an army that were used for political activities.

“I don’t have a feud with the national chairman. There are political issues in Edo which have been resolved. And as far as I am concerned, they are not major issues. They have a House of Assembly that has been inaugurated. A few members have not accepted those that have been inaugurated. But these issues will be settled. What is happening in Edo is not unusual,” he said.

Obaseki further noted that upon his assumption of office, his government met thugs who masqueraded as role models and took over power, while also forming an alternative government, adding that as an administration focused in attracting investment, his government had to bring law and order to bear, while ensuring that those who do not play by the legal code became unsettled.

“It is a kind of a crisis we had to deal with because we had to remove these thugs from the streets, from collecting revenue, from intimidating private businesses and which we’ve done successfully.

“Part of the issue you see in Edo today is a fight back by such class of people, but we were very encouraged by the reactions of the citizens. We don’t want thugs on our streets in whatever guise, in whatever cover,” he added.

On the recent decision to part ways with some commissioners, Obaseki noted that the move was largely informed by the need to bring in fresh ideas capable of moving the state forward.

Earlier, President of the Club and veteran broadcast journalist, Tony Akiotu, said the role of youths in the society and the need for guidance cannot be overemphasized, stressing that Obaseki’s administration’s dealing with youths’ recalcitrance in Edo state is a case study to many other states.

He also reminded Governor Obaseki that the School of Aqua Culture and Marine Technology that he promised to establish in Agenebode was yet to take off, noting that the school when operational would help to provide jobs for the people, thereby curbing restiveness and lawlessness.

Akiotu also lamented the general state of insecurity on old Auchi to Agenebode road, saying the frequency of armed robbery and kidnapping was becoming worrisome to the people of the area.