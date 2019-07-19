A plaintiff’s counsel, Mr Moses Omo’ovivioriz, on Friday prayed a Nyanya Customary Court, for to long adjournment in the criminal case filed by his client against her neighbour, for parties to settle out of court.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a housewife, Mrs Omotayo Omolara, dragged her neighbour Mr Sylvester Amazu to court alleging criminal trespass on her property.

“We herein pray for a long adjournment to harmonise all the issues raised for proper settlement,” Omo’ovivioriz told the court. ”The respondent is not in court to take his plea because we are exploring an out of court settlement.

In a ruing, the Presiding Judge, Shitta Mohammed, granted the prayer of the plaintiff’s counsel. Mohammed adjourned the case until July 31, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.