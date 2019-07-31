By Rotimi Agbana

After starring in a couple of Nollywood movies, curvy actress, Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, a.k.a Omoborty took a break from her acting career to focus more on pressing businesses.

However, the light-skinned diva who has been silent on her disappearance from the big screen has finally explained why it seems like she took a break from her acting career.

“Many times I have been asked if acting is what pays my bills. I’m here to tell you the truth, it is not. The money most of us collect is not enough to foot all our bills, especially those of us with huge responsibilities; reason some of us started paying attention to businesses years ago. That is why someone like me have done fewer movies and focused more on businesses that are more profitable. Acting will give you name, recognition, often more access and in some cases very supportive fans”, she said.

Speaking further, she advised the up and coming actors to ensure that they establish a legitimate business, in addition to building quality relationships, while pursuing their careers as filmmakers.

“My advice is, as you come into this industry or continue in this job, have a legitimate side business; build quality relationships, become a serious-minded businesswoman and expect less from any man. I have had people talk about men making women in the industry rich and I wonder what man can make you rich and help you sustain wealth like a business will do. So my advice again is that you focus on yourself, building legitimate businesses, all the rest will just be an addition. If you are lucky to meet a man who adds more to your wealth, all well and good, please grab it with both hands. There’s nothing wrong with addition”, she advised.

