Breaking News
Translate

Why I decided to rebrand – HBEE

On 9:50 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Rotimi Agbana

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Mba Ekene Jackson, whose a.k.a was formerly HB has explained why he wants to rebrand and be called ‘HBEE’.
HBEE
Mba Ekene Jackson, a.k.a. HBEE

Photography brings energy to life – Sekinah Adeyemi(Opens in a new browser tab)

“I changed my name as a result of multiple name search on social media and music platforms, it was difficult to identify my brand and music. On that note, my team and I, decided to change it from HB to HBEE for easy access globally and unique branding. This is also for the purpose of my forthcoming EP and subsequent projects ahead”, he said.

Speaking on his latest project, HBEE assured that his new EP, ‘Wickedest Vibe’ would drop anytime soon. “Wickedest Vibe is someone everybody would love. I have 6-tracks on it; Mother Love, Ejo, Turn up, Sure for me, Could this be love ft Giffty, Feelings Ft Superstar, Ace. However, I’m dropping only ‘Ejo’ next week. It is a vibe everybody can dance to. I believe that with the uniqueness of my voice and my style of music, also my looks and fashion sense, my music career will take me to places”, he said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.