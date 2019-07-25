Why I decided to rebrand – HBEE

By Rotimi Agbana

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Mba Ekene Jackson, whose a.k.a was formerly HB has explained why he wants to rebrand and be called ‘HBEE’.

“I changed my name as a result of multiple name search on social media and music platforms, it was difficult to identify my brand and music. On that note, my team and I, decided to change it from HB to HBEE for easy access globally and unique branding. This is also for the purpose of my forthcoming EP and subsequent projects ahead”, he said.

Speaking on his latest project, HBEE assured that his new EP, ‘Wickedest Vibe’ would drop anytime soon. “Wickedest Vibe is someone everybody would love. I have 6-tracks on it; Mother Love, Ejo, Turn up, Sure for me, Could this be love ft Giffty, Feelings Ft Superstar, Ace. However, I’m dropping only ‘Ejo’ next week. It is a vibe everybody can dance to. I believe that with the uniqueness of my voice and my style of music, also my looks and fashion sense, my music career will take me to places”, he said.

Vanguard