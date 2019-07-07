Why are 15 passenger vans so dangerous?

Large passenger vans capable of holding 12-15 people are used frequently by various organizations and groups because of their ability to transport many people, along with their cargo.

Many of the individuals commuting in or driving these vehicles are probably unaware of the risks associated with these vehicles. Compared to any other vehicle we find on the road, the likelihood of van rollover accidents is much more because of a number of factors. Experts suggest that the design pattern of these large vehicles makes them unstable when they are fully loaded, leading to roll over.

According to CBS News, 15 passenger vans are the most accident prone among all types of vehicles. When fully loaded, these vans are three times more likely to roll over, compared to any other vehicle.

Design Flaw:

Studies have now established the fact that when a large passenger van is fully loaded, the center of gravity of the vehicle may shift, because of the increasing passenger weight. As more and more people board the van, the center of gravity continues to shift towards the van’s rear end. Based on the load, a shifting center of gravity makes the vehicle perform differently. An inexperienced driver may make things worse by failing to account for the vehicle’s weight and shifted balance. Unevenly loaded vehicles are at a greater risk of going out of control.

Tire Pressure Changes:

Larger passenger vans are also extremely sensitive to changes in tire pressure. Ambient temperature, vehicle load, and friction caused by the roadway are the primary factors affecting tire pressure. Tire pressure increases along with increasing vehicle load. If the loading is not uniform throughout the vehicle, this force may be different on the rear and front tires. The tire pressure also increases because of high ambient temperature and friction caused by the roadway. Many drivers fail to maintain proper tire pressure, because they are unaware of these factors, leading to tire blowout, loss of control, and vehicle rollover.

Lack of electronic stability control:

Electronic stability controls stability control systems are capable of continuously monitoring the response of the vehicle to the input of the driver. It is comprised of a network of sensors monitoring the direction of the vehicle, vehicle positioning, brakes, and if the vehicle is traveling within its intended lane. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety mentions that a properly functioning electronic stability control system can bring down the probability of single-vehicle fatalities by almost 50%.

Poor Maintenance:

Poor maintenance of brakes, tires, and different safety systems can make a passenger van more susceptible to rollovers. The rear tires of a passenger van encounter extreme loads when the vehicle is fully loaded. If the tires are underinflated or overused, there is a significantly higher chance of a blowout.

Lack of Driver Training:

All US states do not require specialized training for driving large passenger vans. However, all responsible organizations must provide thorough training to the drivers, focusing on specific areas responsible for rollovers.

Human Errors:

Like all other types of accidents, 15 passenger van accidents can be minimized to a certain extent by avoiding these critical human errors.

Overloading the van by accepting more than fifteen passengers.

Not requiring all the passengers to use seatbelts and other child restraint systems.

Not preventing changes in the center of gravity of a partially empty van by requesting someone to remain seated in the front end of the rear axle.

Storage of luggage on the roof.

Underinflating or overinflating the tires.

Not leaving adequate distance and space from other vehicles, as required for accommodating the large size and weight of the van.