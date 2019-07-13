By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Veteran film maker, Fidelis Duker is clearly not a fan of self acclaimed Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky as he recently quizzed why he is yet to be arrested.

Bobrisky who has been known to be a transvestite and has at some point asked fans to call him a lady, is unashamed and happy to present himself to the world. He has however managed to gather lots of fans that love his lifestyle and believe he is living his best life.

Duker is neither the first nor the only celebrity to speak against him over his sexuality over time and the backlash seems to have little or no effect on Bob. In a recent post on his Facebook page, Duker demanded to know when Bobrisky will be apprehended as he is becoming ‘more irritating’. He simply wrote:

“When will this boy/man be arrested? This getting more irritating.”

This call for his arrest as expected has provoked Bobrisky’s fans into asking what wrong he has done to get arrested, as there is freedom of expression and would only be subject to crime if he’s caught red-handed doing anything against the law.

VANGUARD