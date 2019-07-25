What you should know about appendicitis

By Sola Ogundipe

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix, a tube of tissue that extends from the large intestine. Appendicitis is a medical emergency that almost always requires prompt surgery to remove the appendix.

Left untreated, an inflamed appendix will eventually burst, or perforate, spilling infectious materials into the abdominal cavity. This can lead to serious inflammation of the abdominal cavity that can be fatal unless it is treated quickly with strong antibiotics.

Appendicitis occurs when the appendix becomes blocked, often by stool, a foreign body, or cancer. Blockage may also occur from infection.

The classic symptoms include dull pain near the navel or the upper abdomen that becomes sharp as it moves to the lower right abdomen.

If you have any symptoms, seek medical attention immediately, because timely diagnosis and treatment is very important. Do not eat, drink, or use any pain remedies, antacids, laxatives, or heating pads, which can cause an inflamed appendix to rupture.

Diagnosing appendicitis can be tricky. Symptoms are frequently vague or extremely similar to other ailments.

Surgery to remove the appendix, which is called an appendectomy, is the standard treatment.

Generally, if appendicitis is suspected, doctors tend to quickly remove the appendix to avoid its rupture. If the appendix has formed an abscess, it is drained of pus and fluid, and the appendix later removed. Treatment of acute appendicitis with antibiotics may eliminate the need for surgery in certain cases.

Vanguard