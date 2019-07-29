We’ve no land for RUGA, Delta monarchs declare

…Urge FG to clampdown on criminal elements

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, DSTRC, weekend, said that there was no land for Rural Grazing Area, RUGA, project in the state.

The position of the royal fathers was made known in a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Asaba.

Flanked by the Vice Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Orhue 1 and the Second Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, Luke Kalanama VIII, chairman of the council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, in the communique said: “We have exhaustively deliberated the issue of RUGA and came to the conclusion that there is no land for RUGA project in Delta State.

“We have land deficit in Delta State and cannot spare an inch of land for grazing area. You know that part of Delta State is riverine and our people are majorly farmers.

“The council also examined the heightening security situation in the country occasioned by unabating cases of kidnapping, killings and other criminalities and, therefore, call on the Federal Government to be more proactive, firm and decisive in clamping down on all forms of criminal elements in the country.

“We commend traditional rulers from Urhobo land for brokering peace in the crisis between Okparabe and Arhavwarien communities in Ughelli South and appeal to them to continue to live in peace and unity in the interest of the overall development of the area.

“We equally task local government authorities in the state to erect road signs and signals directing first time visitors to various communities on new roads recently executed by the state government to open up and link rural communities across the state.

“Also, we urge land developers and builders to adhere strictly to government approved guidelines and building plans issued by relevant agencies and caution town planning officers not to compromise standards for money.

“We also passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for his excellent performance in piloting the affairs of the state. We are proud of him.”

