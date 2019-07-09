We are not recruiting- Seven Energy

By Prince Okafor

Seven Energy International Ltd (“Seven Energy”), an integrated gas company Tuesday, disowned a recruitment advertisement purportedly by the company, being driven by Princewill Ince Ltd.

In a statement by the company’s Senior Manager, Shared Business Support, Patricia Akinlotan, it stated that, “We have received notice of a recruitment drive by Princewill Ince Ltd purporting to be acting on behalf of Seven Energy by offering employment opportunities.

“Please be advised that any such recruitment drive by Princewill Ince Ltd is fraudulent. Princewill Ince ltd is not acting and is not authorized to act on behalf of seven energy in any capacity.

“Seven Energy hereby disassociates itself from this company and its activities and further states that it has no relationship whatsoever with this company or any of its agents or affiliates.

“Seven Energy does not and will not require applicants to make payment towards processing any job application. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from Seven Energy.

“We do not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media or phone calls. Seven Energy will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers,” the statement added.

Seven Energy, founded in 2004, has is midstream gas infrastructure assets, focused in the south east Niger Delta, include the 200 MMcfpd Uquo gas processing facility and a gas pipeline network of 260 km with distribution capacity of 600 MMcfpd. Its upstream assets include license interests in the Uquo Field and the Stubb Creek Field. The Group has its main offices located in Lagos and London.