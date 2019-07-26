Breaking News
Translate

‘We are already effectively in Trump impeachment probe’

On 10:46 pmIn Foreignby

Washington – The U.S. House Judiciary Democrats told newsmen on Friday that they do not need to launch a formal impeachment inquiry they are essentially conducting one already with their investigation into President Donald Trump.

Trump

“In effect,’’ Judiciary Chairman, Jerrold Nadler, said when asked if the panel’s ongoing probe is effectively the same as an impeachment inquiry.

The only difference, the New York Democrat said, is that with a formal impeachment inquiry the panel would only be considering impeachment.

“That’s not what we’re doing. … We’re not limited to that,’’ Nadler said.

Despite not being limited to impeachment, Nadler and several of his fellow Judiciary Democrats confirmed during a news conference that their investigation has reached a point where they are considering whether to draft articles of impeachment against the president.

“From my personal standpoint, I would say we’re in an impeachment investigation,’’ Maryland Representative, Jamie Raskin, said.

Raskin noted that there is no statute or House rule governing what form an impeachment enquiry must take.

Re-run poll at Ajeromi-Ifelodun marred by violence, malpractices – Witnesses(Opens in a new browser tab)

Representative Eric Swalwell agreed, noting that the House efforts to impeach former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton took different forms.

“This is an impeachment investigation,’’ the California Democrat said of the Judiciary Committee’s current probe into Trump’s alleged crimes and misdeeds. (tca/dpa/NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.