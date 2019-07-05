Watch Oyetola’s victory dance after Supreme Court victory over Adeleke

The last has been heard on the months-long tribunal case between the All Progressive Congress, APC, governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Oyetola.

Like they say, the winning side is the shouting, singing and dancing side.

Governor Oyetola took time out to show some dancing steps after his victory with some local entertainers.

It is worth mentioning that in the spirit of sportsmanship, Adeleke has conceded defeat, wishing Oyetola well in the process.

Vanguard