Video: Protesters attack Minister, aides

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo and Information Permanent Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana and other senior Zanu PF officials have been assaulted by protesters in UK.

Angry Zimbabweans residing in UK were protesting outside Chatham House and the moment SB came out to enter his vehicle, they assaulted him and poured water on his clothes while some other officials ran back into Chatham house.

Watch video below:

