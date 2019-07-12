Video: Protesters attack Minister, aides

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo and Information Permanent Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana and other senior Zanu PF officials have been assaulted by protesters in UK.
Angry Zimbabweans residing in UK were protesting outside Chatham House and the moment SB came out to enter his vehicle, they assaulted him and poured water on his clothes while some other officials ran back into Chatham house.
Gov Obiano arrives in US for MoU signing, investment drive(Opens in a new browser tab)
Watch video below: