Breaking News
Translate

Video: Protesters attack Minister, aides

On 3:08 pmIn Newsby

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,  Sibusiso Busi (SB) Moyo and Information Permanent Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana and other senior  Zanu PF officials have been assaulted by protesters in UK.

Angry Zimbabweans residing in UK were protesting outside Chatham House and the moment SB came out to enter his vehicle, they assaulted him and poured water on his clothes while some other officials ran back into Chatham house.

Gov Obiano arrives in US for MoU signing, investment drive(Opens in a new browser tab)

Watch video below:

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.