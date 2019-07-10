By Cynthia Alo

An Ohio-based data centre equipment and services provider, Vertiv is exploring partnership with Nigeria’s technology company, 21st Century Technologies, to help build critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers and communication networks in Nigeria.

The partnership proposal brought a team of Vertiv officials, comprising Noureddine Aouda regional director, North,West Africa; Pierre Havenga, managing director, Middle East and Africa; and Gbenga Adebowale, country sales manager, Nigeria to tour 21st Century Technologies’ facilities and hammer out strategies to make the partnership result- oriented.

Vertiv says it brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously and optimally to enhance business growth.

Wale Ajisebutu, chairman/CEO, 21st Century Technologies Limited, received the team and conducted them round the company’s ICT complex offering a complete suite of fully managed hosting services from its own data centres in Lagos.

Ajisebutu commended the team and expressed happiness over Vertiv’s partnership desires. He informed the team that recently, the company obtained a Tier IV certification from Uptime Institute, the first time for any telecommunications company in Africa.

Uptime Institute provides standards globally for the design, construction and operations of data centres in the IT industry.

He said the certification, signposts authorisation that 21st Century Technologies’ data centre cannot go down for more than 23 minutes in a year.

Vanguard