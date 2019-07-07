By Dayo Adesulu

As Nigerians eagerly await President Mohammadu Buhari’s list of Ministers, Unity School’s Old Students Association (USOSA) has urged him to look out for quality among the alumni of the 104 Unity Schools scattered across the country.

Speaking during the 35th Plenary of USOSA held in Lagos, its President General, Lawrence Anirejuoritse Wilbert said: ”It is now time for the Federal Government of Nigeria to look in the direction of USOSA’s over one million members, for a relevant, competent professional to serve as the next Minister for Education.”

He based his argument on the significant investments that USOSA and her member alumni associations have made across the104 unity schools over the last three decades.

He explained that as a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s public sector education, and given the diverse professional backgrounds of its membership, and their commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria, the cap of the Minister fits one of their competent alumni.

According to Wilbert , the rich educational background, internalization of national ethos, the passionate enthusiasm driven by an emotional commitment to a public sector education system that works for all, puts Unity College graduates in prime position to drive Federal Government ongoing public secondary education reforms.

He said: ”As a Community of graduates from the Federal Government secondary education institutions, that has benefited immensely from the unity school concept and a functional public sector education system with demonstrable track records for consistent support and partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Education, we therefore call on President Muhammad Buhari to consider naming an ex-student of the Unity schools as the next Minister of Education.

”This will help his administration harness the Pro Unit-ate commitment, professional expertise, working knowledge, and national integration experience that abound within the Unity Schools Alumni Community, and maximize the partnership potentials for the good of public sector education.

”In this respect, USOSA is willing to make its database of competent education professionals available to the President for his consideration.

”USOSA believes that it is now time for Nigeria as a nation to begin to reap from the huge socio economic investment in generations of Nigerian citizens who have benefited from the excellent unity school education, as they represent some of the most competent persons in their fields across the globe.

”USOSA shall continue to support the Federal Government in its aspirations to reinvent public sector education, while supporting the repositioning the unity schools as an integral part of the nation’s strategy towards a safer, more united and progressive Nigeria.”