UNIBEN student commits suicide

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—A 300-Level student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, identified as Ephraim Imahodor, has reportedly committed suicide by jumping down from the second floor of the Faculty of Arts building, Sunday evening.

However, while some claimed the act was a suicide, others said he lost his balance.

The deceased was said to be a student of the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Michael Osasuyi, said the affected student was asked to withdraw due to poor academic performance.

He said: “There is a speculation that he is a spill-over student on a carry-over course and then fell from the topmost floor, only for us to confirm his status and discovered that he had since been asked to withdraw from the school because of his multiple carry-overs since 2016/2017 academic session.”

He appealed to students and guardians to ensure that they know their status.