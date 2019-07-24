Ugwuanyi provides lifeline for victims of Amaigbo market inferno

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—SUCCOUR has come the way of victims of Amaigbo Market in Obiagu area of Enugu metropolis, which was gutted by fire last week, following the quick intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who gave 68 victims of the inferno N100, 000 to cushion the effect of the inferno.

The Governor has also promised to rebuild the burnt market for business activities to continue there.

Governor Ugwuanyi visited the market, where he shared in the pains of the victims and offered them a life line of N100, 000 each to ensure that lifes continues.

Ugwuanyi said he personally visited them to see things for himself and share in their pains as their leader, as he would also share with them in times of good tidings and thanked God that no life was lost in the fire incident.

“I thank God because nobody died here. I know how painful it is. I am here to sympathize with you as the governor you people voted to power during the last election.

“I am here because whatever affects you also affects us. I will donate N100, 000 each to all the 68 affected persons, and I will direct the chairman of this (Enugu North] Local Government area to rebuild the razed shops and the state government would foot the bill,” the assured them.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Amaigbo market, Mr. Emeka Ogbodo lamented the level of damage caused by the inferno.

Ogbodo said that if there was a good access road, men of Enugu State Fire Service would have arrived the scene in time to quench the fire and appealed for assistance.

“The fire outbreak started around 12:50 this morning. It burnt down 68 shops before it was stopped. We thank the Enugu State Fire Service who came to our rescue not minding the odd time that the incident occurred.

“The fire service tried their best but assuming the road was motorable, the fire would not have burnt down up to five shops,” the market leaders said.

Meanwhile, the South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association, SEAMATA, has called on the government to investigate the cause of the inferno in the market.

President-General of the association, Chief Gozie Akudolu who praised Ugwuanyi’s quick attention to victims said the outcome of the investigation would help prevent such incidents in future.

“The Association most respectfully and sincerely wish to commend and appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Ugwuanyi, for his prompt financial assistance to the victims.

“This financial assistance is not only timely but also a source of succour that helped in no small measure in preventing unpleasant consequences.

