Uduaghan lauds Buhari for transmitting ministerial list on time

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a listening leader, commending him for transmitting the ministerial list to the Senate on record time.

Uduaghan, who was Delta South senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, said: “For us in Delta State, Festus Keyamo‘s appointment did not come as a surprise to us. Festus has distinguished himself and has shown capacity in his previous post as spokesperson of our Presidential Campaign Council. His appointment is welcomed to the APC family in Delta State.

“Some of my brother former governors and other nominees that made the list have something tangible to contribute to the Next Level programme of Mr President. I know them and I am sure they can function creditably well with any portfolio given to them at the end of the day.”

Also read:

Udughan in a statement by his media assistant, Mr Monoyo Edon, also praised Buhari for yielding to the masses’ pressure to name a cabinet before the Senate goes on long recess.

He said: “President Buhari has, on several occasions, shown that he listens to the masses, whom he holds their mandate so passionately. We are all happy that his cabinet would be named in a matter of days after the National Assembly successfully screens all of them.

“Buhari is committed to the success and development of this country. We have seen that with the kind of persons he has chosen to serve with him in this government”

vanguard