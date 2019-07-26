UBEC/SUBEB to build 120 classrooms in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC, and Kogi State Universal Education Board, SUBEB, have commenced the process for the construction of 120 classrooms in Kogi State.

The agencies stated this yesterday at the official closing of Submission of Tenders by contractors for the 2018 UBEC/SUBEB projects.

Executive Chairman, Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board, Suleiman Abdullahi, however, read the riot act to contractors to abide by the laid down standard for projects executions.

He also said the prompt payment of counter fund from the state government, coupled with the good works in previous projects, gave the state an edge to quickly draw the 2018 funds from UBEC. He urged that such standard be sustained.

According to him: “Last year in 2018 alone, government responded to the recommendations of the blueprint team by paying counter funds for the 2015/2106 and 2017 UBEC/SUBEC infrastructural development for basic education.

In all, there were 212 new classrooms, 557 renovated classrooms; 21 building for computer laboratories, 33,500 supply of set of furniture and 231 supply of computer tables.

Others were drilling of 30 boreholes, construction of 30 VIP toilets and procurement of six Toyota Hi-Lux distributed across the 21 local government education authorities of the state in the 2015/2016 and 2017 projects.

Now, there is additional 120 construction of two classrooms, office and store; 183 rehabilitation of dilapidated classroom blocks and drilling of 8 motorized borehole and construction of overhead tanks.

Others are rehabilitation of 18 existing boreholes and procurement of sets of plastic/metal chairs and tables to be constructed.

It is, therefore, expected that contractors will adhere strictly to the rules of the game by providing high quality projects.

