TUC elects Olaleye new president

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja—The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, weekend elected Quadri Olaleye, of Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, as its new President taking over from Bobboi Kaigama, of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN.

Kaigama served for two terms from 2013 to 2019.

Olaleye will head a 14-member National Administrative Council, NAC, of the body, elected to run the affairs of the umbrella for senior staff associations for the next three years.

The FOBTOB president emerged after a consensus was reached at the end of the 11th Triennial Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Late President of Petroleum and Natural Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Francis Olabode Johnson, was rumoured to succeed Kiagama before his sudden demise on May 31 at the Abuja National Hospital.

In his acceptance speech, Olaleye, said “This is the first time my association would clinch the position of the President of the Congress, in more than four decades of its existence. I am grateful for the trust you have bestowed on me by being mindful of my sacrifices and that of predecessors in the struggle for a better Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

“Fellow Comrades, this opportunity came as a surprise to me after we have conceded for peace to reign. Indeed, it is God ordained. What we are witnessing today is more than just a change of baton; it is also a call to service. Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, by this election, has just fulfilled the aspirations of the founding fathers of my great union -FOBTOB and has also chosen to reaffirm the confidence we have in the current leadership of this great Congress.”

He sought the co-operation of workers and Nigerians to achieve a country everyone would be proud of.

While promising to speak the truth to government at all levels, he sought for cooperation and contribution of everyone to build a Labour movement for posterity.

The new president assured members that he would dedicate himself to ensure that the challenges workers face were confronted headlong.

He paid glowing tribute to late Johnson, pledging that his struggle would not be in vein.

Among others elected alongside Olaleye included Innocent Bola Audu of Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, as 1st Deputy President, Oyinkan Olasanoye of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) as 2nd Deputy President; Hygenius Chika Onuegbu of Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, as 3rd Deputy President.