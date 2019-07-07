Breaking News
Truck crushes motorcyclist, 2 passengers in Ogun

6:24 am

By Daud Olatunji

A commercial motorcycle operator and his two passengers were crushed yesterday, at Onibukun stretch along Sango-Idiroko in the Yewa South local government area of Ogun State.

*Scene of the accident showing the partially damaged container-laden truck and the wreckage of some of the bikes it crushed. Photo: Akeem Salau

A spokesman for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRAC), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred when a motorcycle rider attempted to overtake a truck.

He explained further that the accident involved a truck with registration number Lagos   EKY 644 WH and a motorcycle with registration number FFF 398WH .

According to Akinbiyi, the accident happened as a result of “wrongful overtaking by the motorcycle rider”.

He said he learnt that the truck and motorcycle were coming from Idiroko to Sango-Ota.

The corpses of the victims had been taken to the General Hospital, Ota.

Adebiyi said, “In an attempt by the motorcycle rider, who was carrying two passengers, to overtake the truck from the left through a narrow space, the truck crushed them and all of them died on the spot”.

