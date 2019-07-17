By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- A witness, Arome Yahaya, on Wednesday, wept uncontrollably before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, alleging that supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were shot in Kogi State during the February 23 presidential election.

Yahaya who appeared as the 57th witness said he served as a Ward Collation Agent during the election.

He told the tribunal that thugs invaded his Ward, shot sporadically and carted away all the electoral materials.

He alleged that out of two people that sustained serious gunshot wounds during the raid, one of them subsequently died.

The PW-57 said owing to the attack, he could not supervise the 29 polling units in his Ward which he described as a stronghold of the petitioners in Kogi State.

“There was so much gunshot that I had to go into hiding inside the bush for the whole duration of the election”.

The witness told the tribunal that one of his colleagues who he identified as Efe was abducted by the gunmen and released the next day.

He said the gunshots started around 3pm on the election day

However, when he was asked under cross-examination by President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, to tell the tribunal the party that won the last election in his Ward, the witness broke down in tears.

“My lords there was no election. They allocated votes to themselves. Beyond the issue of votes this is human lives we are talking about”, he wept.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba urged the witness to control his emotions.

After he was handed tissue paper by the court clerk to wipe his eyes, the witness later told the tribunal that the All Progressives Congress, APC, won the election in 2015.

“PDP would have won the election if they had allowed it to go peacefully”, he insisted, adding that he was previously a member of the APC.

VANGUARD