Tribunal: PDP Confident of Winning – Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in the last election, Mr Peter Obi said today the party still hopeful of taking over the reins of power in the country.

Obi, who spoke during the party’s stakeholders meeting in Awka said all hope was not lost as the party had a good case at the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Giving an insight into the ongoing legal fireworks at the tribunal, Obi said” “Election in Nigeria is not easy. After the election, you have to still go to court and queue up, and that is where the real money is spent in hiring lawyers. But I must assure you that all hope is not lost because we are progressing steadily.

“The man who is there now has contested for four times before he made it, and we are also confident that in no time, the right thing will be done.

“In church this morning (yesterday), when the priest called up prayers for Nigeria, the man sitting next to me told me he had stopped praying for Nigeria long ago, but rather prays for the removal of APC, since we already know who the problems of the country are.

“Nigerians are already disenchanted with the APC, and even the APC members are also complaining, so that has made PDP a brand today, and marked her out as the only party that can deliver Nigeria.”

According to Obi, as the country stood presently, PDP remained the only hope of a progressive and prosperous Nigeria as the All Progressives Congress, APC, had failed the country and its citizens completely.

He thanked members of PDP in Anambra State, saying that it was only in Anambra that the APC failed to get as little as five per cent.

“That feat was made possible by all of you here despite the fact that they had all the security agencies working for them. And here in Anambra we also had a governor who was strongly against us, but they could not get five per cent, Obi further said.”

While insisting that he would never contest for any elective position in Anambra again, the former governor said he would not relent in contesting elections at the centre to ensure that Nigeria was set on the right path again.

Anambra State chairman of PDP, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu said the main essence of the meeting was to start early to make plans to win back the governorship position of the state in the 2021 governorship election.

He said that the party had already commenced grass-root mobilization to carry the voters along in the party’s plan to take over the state.

Among the stakeholders that attended the meeting include Senator Ben Obi and Senator Uche Ekwunife

