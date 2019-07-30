Tidi laments death of Okere-Urhobo of Kingdom

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Chairman Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has lamented the death of Okere Urhobo Kingdom monarch, Professor Paul Okumagba, Idama II, saying he will be greatly missed by the council and the state in general.

He said: “I recall his academic exploits at Delta State University, Abraka and the role he played towards enhancing educational standard of the state-owned institution. I enjoin the people of Okere-Urhobo to take solace in the fact that the departed monarch left a legacy of academic excellence, integrity and leadership by humility.

“I urge Okere-Urhobo indigenes to sustain the prevailing peace in the kingdom and other parts of Warri South council.”

Meantime, the Traditional Council of Chiefs, Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, formally announced the passage of the monarch weekend, saying the kingdom was in deep grief over the painful development .

The Otota (Prime Minister) of the kingdom, Chief Wilson Eboh, who announced the passage at the palace recalled that the monarch was selected and appointed by the statutory kingmakers of the kingdom on October 2017 and was installed king October 26, 2017.

“On November 26, 2018, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his deputy presented him with a Staff of Office.

“Gentlemen of the Press, if you take a close look at the throne of His Royal Majesty, you will discover that the Orosuen is not presently sitting on the throne. The throne is traditionally covered with a black cloth signifying that the entire people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom is in a state of mourning. Therefore, by the power conferred on me by the Traditional Chieftaincy Declaration and in accordance with the traditions and customs of the people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, I, Chief Eboh , the Otota of Okere Urhobo Kingdom , do hereby formally announce the glorious journey of our great monarch, HRM Professor Okumagba, Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Warri,” he said.

The late monarch worked at Delta State University as a lecturer and Professor of Sociology before his installation.

