They don’t pass ball to me

Ighalo opens up on why he’s not scoring goals

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has explained why he has not been scoring goals for the team at the ongoing Afcon in Egypt.

According to Ighalo who scored the lone goal in Nigeria’s victory over debutant Burundi blamed it on lack of enough passes from the midfield, stressing that as a striker one cannot do much if he doesn’t get through passes.

“You can count how many through passes I have got in the matches and if you don’t get passes, there is not much you can do as a striker,” he said.

On the round of 16 game against either Ghana or Benin Republic, Ighalo said they have done enough work to best any team in the competition.

“We are taking every game one at a time. We are not promising anything. I like it when we are written off. We have been working hard and everything will be different from the second round, “ he said.