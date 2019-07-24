Termites ate my school certificate, says CJN Tanko

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, on Wednesday described the nation’s judiciary as one of the best in Africa.

This came as there are reports that the CJN in an affidavit circulating on the social media said that termites destroyed his primary school certificate when his home in Bauchi was invaded in 1998.

The CJN who was sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja, told those making corruption allegation not to bring hollow allegation that they would not be able to substantiate when called upon.

Justice Tanko Mohammed was first sworn-in on January 25 this year as the acting CJN when President Buhari suspended the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

He became the 18th CJN at the brief ceremony.

Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past and retired CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was screened and cleared by the Senate last week.

He has been on acting capacity since January, 2019.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the ceremony, Justice Mohammed said that his intention was to make the Nigeria’s judiciary among the best in the world.

According to him, “”But you see, we are still learning – but I’m proud to say that Nigerian judiciary I’m sure is one of the best in Africa.”

He assured that his tenure will assist the executive arm of government more in the fight against corruption.

Tanko Muhammad, in another development was reported to have said that termites destroyed his primary school certificate when his home in Bauchi was invaded in 1998 and devoured all documents inside beyond recovery.

Tanko Muhammad in an affidavit which he submitted to the Senate last week to be confirmed as the head of the Supreme Court said “No portion of the certificate was salvaged,”.

The specific affidavit has been circulating on social media for some days now.

Muhammad swore the affidavit on February 13, 2002, while he was a judge at the Jos Division of the Court of Appeal. He became a Supreme Court judge in 2007.

The claims said the judge criminally altered his date of birth by three years from December 31, 1950, to December 31, 1953.

Vanguard

Mr Muhammad denied the allegations, and a federal judge later ruled on May 31 that the complainant had no rights to file the lawsuit.