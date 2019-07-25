TASUED students, SARS clash in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA— PANDEMONIUM broke out, yesterday when the Students of the Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State clashed with the operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The clash occurred between the SARS operatives and students within the university campus when the students saw the operatives allegedly running after one of their colleagues.

Reacting, the students reportedly blocked the SARS vehicle; the act which turned into a physical confrontation caused the operatives to shoot into the air intermittently to disperse the students.

With the same aggression, the students, however, vandalised and burnt the Toyota Camry car after the operatives have escaped through the school gate.

In a statement by President of the Students’Union Government, Olamide Adeboun condemned the act.

Adeboun said: “It is uncommon to see hundred of TASUEDites to stand by their colleagues to challenge injustice and undue threat on our studentship.

“Yesterday, men of Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, pursued some sets of individuals believed to be students of our university from Ijebu-Ode to the university community. This is wrong irrespective of the basis. The university will never harbour criminals and criminals will not attempt to seek solace in the university.

“It is very wrong for any security agent to enter the university community uninvited by the university authority. It becomes so wrong for them to attempt to initiate an arrest within the university without the approval of the university authority.

“The University has trained and identified security men mainly for the maintenance of our internal security.”

“We use this opportunity to thank the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu for swiftly responding to the situation. Yesterday, he reiterated our belief in him as a standout administrator and responsive leader. We continue to have confidence in his leadership at our university.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police would investigate the issue.

Oyeyemi said: “Although, the case is