Support Okowa, he’ll do more, Otuaro urges Deltans 

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Wednesday said that the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa would do more for Deltans, urging the people to support the governor.

He also commended the entire people of Warri South West local government for voting enmasse for Governor Okowa during the just concluded elections.

Otuaro spoke at a reception ceremony organised by Hon. Guwor Emomotimi Dennis, representing Warri South West local government in the Delta State House of Assembly after a thanksgiving ceremony and baby dedication in Warri

His words: “I want to thank you for the cooperation you are giving to the entire Delta state. By the grace of God, we will do more and bring more development to the entire Delta State so that we will continue to have reasons to glorify God.”

