Super Eagles dash South African dreams to progress

On 11:08 pmIn Newsby

William Ekong’s late goal ensures the Super Eagles advance to the 2019 AFCON semi-finals with a 2-1 win over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Cairo.

Nigeria’s defender William Ekong (C) celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo international stadium on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Samuel Chukwueze had opened the scoring in the 27th minute, while Bongani Zungu drew Bafana Bafana level in the 71st minute.

But, as extra time was knocking at the door, defender William Ekong scored to dash South African hopes.

