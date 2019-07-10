Super Eagles dash South African dreams to progress

William Ekong’s late goal ensures the Super Eagles advance to the 2019 AFCON semi-finals with a 2-1 win over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Cairo.

Samuel Chukwueze had opened the scoring in the 27th minute, while Bongani Zungu drew Bafana Bafana level in the 71st minute.

But, as extra time was knocking at the door, defender William Ekong scored to dash South African hopes.

