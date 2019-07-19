Super Eagles can win 2021 AFCON if … Rohr

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the current crop of players can win the 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations if the loopholes noticed are plugged.

In an interview shortly after his squad pipped Tunisia to the bronze medal at the Al-Salam stadium on the outskirts of Cairo, the German tactician who has come under serious criticisms for the team’s crash in Egypt, said that the team have bright prospects, could improve and become winners in two years time.

“The future (of the team) is very bright, we have young players who can still progress and can still improve (because) there’s a very good spirit in the team”, he said.

Stressing that the players have learned a lot from the 2018 World Cup and the AFCON in Egypt, Rohr said “If this team can improve in specific positions, let say in the next two years, the team can be the AFCON winner. That’s the target but I don’t know if it’s with me”.

Despite assurances from his employers, the NFF, that he will be staying on the job, Rohr said he has one more year on his contract but could still be eased out, hinting that he would be paid off if it happens because there is a clause in the contract.

“True I have a contract but I can go out of this contract, and there’s a clause. I will think about what happened last month and last year”, he said.

The former coach of the Gabonese national team said that he would take some rest after the AFCON tournament for a reappraisal to know if he could still continue handling the Eagles.

“ Truth is that I love this team, I love Nigeria but there were so some problems. I have to take a little bit of rest and rethink if I will continue with Nigeria”, he affirmed.