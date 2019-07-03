Sunday Igboho breaks silence over aide’s death

Debunks rumour of reprisal attack

Ibadan-based influential man, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has broken silence over the death of one of his aides, Ebenezer Abiola, who was attacked by suspected gunmen and killed in cold blood at Oke Fia, Osogbo, Osun State, weeks ago, and also debunked a rumour of reprisal attack.

Igboho, in a chat with newsmen, at his Ibadan residence, recently, expressed that the sad news met him abroad and had to change his return ticket earlier than scheduled because he couldn’t believe what happened.

“He was a good and loyal boy who doesn’t pass his boundary. Even, when I travel out of the country for weeks, he follows my instructions, likewise others who are with me. Everybody sees all aides as fine boys and I always tell them to maintain peace at all times.”

He, however, debunked the rumour that he was planning a reprisal attack on the suspected group that attacked Biola and by so doing disrupt the peace of the state.

“His death was so painful, I must confess but I have no plan to launch any reprisal attack whatsoever. A lot of people are angry about the matter and want avenge him but I have said nobody should take laws into his hands because it is not a war.

“Influential people in the police and politicians in Abuja and Osun State have called me to sympathise with me. I have taken a lawful step by meeting with the police to ensure the murderers are brought to book.

“So, those assuming or cooking lies that I would bounce on the state and destroy or disrupt her peace are troublemakers who want to drag my name in the mud. But I am not bothered, I will not fight an unlawful fight.

“Even till the boy’s death, he wanted to sue for peace between the two warring parties before one of the groups decided to launch an attack on him. Please, the media shouldn’t be misled. Justice will be sought in the right way,” he said.

