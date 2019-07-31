Breaking News
Summer Holiday: StarTimes opens free kids channels

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Pay TV Company, StarTimes has said it will be opening free kids channels for a week in August.

The company said this    is in a bid to entertain, educate, and provide informative content, as   no subscription is required for the children who are on holidays.

According to the Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun, “The kids can now watch the popular paw patrol on Nickelodeon among other great educative content. We are staying true to one of our core values which is to provide and entertain viewers with timely, uncommon and innovative content.

The holiday season for children is upon us and we have a whole lot of fantastic content lined up to ensure they enjoy their summer break with family.”

He added that “Children are a part of our business and now they can enjoy unlimited fun during the holiday on channels like ST Kids, Jim Jam, Nickelodeon, Baby TV and more irrespective of the bouquet parents are subscribed to.”

